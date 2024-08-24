'That scarred me massively, getting suspended...': KL Rahul finally breaks silence on Koffee with Karan controversy

One of Indian cricketing history's most controversial incidents took place when all-rounder Hardik Pandya and opener KL Rahul appeared on Karan Johar's talk show, 'Koffee with Karan', in 2019. The comments made by both KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya during their appearance in the show sparked immense backlash, so much so that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), had to intervene and take action. Both players were suspended from Team India immediately and while the team was on tour to Australia, both KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya had to return to India early.

The suspension was lifted after a few days but the stigma of those comments continues to haunt both KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya to this date. Now, KL Rahul has opened up about the incident and accepted that the controversy greatly affected his personality and left an unending scar.

On a podcast with Nikhil Kamath on his YouTube channel, KL Rahul said that the repercussions of the controversy after the 'Koffee with Karan' episode aired had a noteworthy impact on him.

"The interview was a different world. That changed me. Completely changed me. I was a very soft-spoken person growing up. Then I played for India and became very confident. People will know 1 has been in a room of 100 people. Now I don't because that interview scarred me massively. Getting suspended from the team. I have never been suspended in school, or punished in school. I don't know how to handle it. I did mischief in school but nothing to get me expelled from school or my parents have come," he said.

As for his professional life, KL Rahul is currently gearing up for the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2024 which is expected to start on September 5.

