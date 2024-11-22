Gupta explains that he and his brother run a company called Code Effort Private Limited, which focuses on recycling cigarette butt litter into soft toys.

A man from Noida, Naman Gupta, has gone viral for an unusual and innovative idea: turning used cigarette butts into teddy bears. The video, shared by 60 Second Docs on Instagram, has gathered over 2.5 lakh views and has sparked a mix of reactions online. Gupta explains that he and his brother run a company called Code Effort Private Limited, which focuses on recycling cigarette butt litter into soft toys.

In the video, Gupta demonstrates how the process works. First, used cigarette butts are collected, and the fibres are carefully separated. These fibres undergo a 24-hour biodegradable recycling process, removing any toxic elements. Afterward, the clean, recycled fibres are used as stuffing for plush toys, including teddy bears. Gupta assures viewers that all the products are fully certified and safe for children, addressing concerns about the quality of the final product.

The video has been met with a wide range of reactions. Some people have praised Gupta’s efforts, commenting with excitement like, “LOVE RECYCLING!!” and “This is awesome!” Others are more skeptical, with comments like, “Is this a prank?” and “This video stinks.” Some viewers even pointed out, “He literally said they are certified as safe,” emphasizing the safety of the product.

Despite mixed reactions, Gupta’s idea stands out for its eco-friendly approach. It shows how everyday waste can be repurposed into something useful. His creative recycling method is gaining attention for its potential to reduce waste and make the world a little cleaner.