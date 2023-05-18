Search icon
'That's the real hero': Small boy protects his mom's shop amid storm, viral video inspires internet

In the video, a young boy can be seen assisting his mother as a storm approaches. He was trying to safeguard his shop from the intense storm and even hurried to pick up a chair that had toppled due to the high wind.

New Delhi: Minister of Tourism and Higher Education in Nagaland, Temjen Imna Along, is an avid Twitter user. From talking about the beauty of his state to sharing pun-filled posts, his timeline is filled with tweets that often create a buzz among tweeple.  The latest share by the minister is no different where he dropped a video of a little boy protecting his shop from a storm. He additionally included a powerful message in the caption, which you should read.

"Circumstances teach responsibilities before age," stated the post's caption, which was loosely translated into English.

The internet was absolutely impressed by the bravery of the small kid, a rare thing to be honest. 

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:
“Lovely share Mr Temjen ” posted a Twitter user. “Video banaya achchi baat hai lekin video banane se pehle agar madad kar di hoti aur achcha hota,” expressed another. “Well said, How sweet and wise that kid is. God bless him.,” commented a third. “Life teaches the practical lessons which are not taught in schools!” shared a fourth. “Nice video to start the day.,” wrote a fifth.

 

