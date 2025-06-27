At the beginning of the video, the person, who was logged in under the name 'Samad Battery', is seen wearing Bluetooth earphones.

A very objectionable incident has come to light during a virtual hearing of the Gujarat High Court. A person, who was attending the hearing as a respondent, was caught on camera sitting in the toilet and participating in the proceedings. The incident took place in the court of Justice Nirjar S Desai on June 20, the video of which is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

At the beginning of the video, the person, who was logged in under the name 'Samad Battery', is seen wearing Bluetooth earphones. After a while, he puts his phone away, which makes it clear that he is sitting in the toilet as the flush is clearly visible. In the video, he can also be seen flushing and then coming out of the bathroom. Later, he disappears from the camera for some time and then appears in a room.

The person was a complainant in a criminal case

According to court records, this person was a complainant in a criminal case and was arguing to cancel the petition for an FIR during this hearing. After a mutual settlement between the two parties, the court cancelled the FIR.

This is not the first time that such a case has come to the fore during a virtual hearing. In April this year, the Gujarat High Court imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on a petitioner who was caught smoking a cigarette during video conferencing. In March, a Delhi court also issued a summons to a person smoking a cigarette on a video call in a similar case.

The person had appeared in court wearing a vest

Earlier in July 2024, a shocking incident was also seen in the Supreme Court. A case of indiscipline came to the fore during the virtual hearing. When a person joined the hearing through video conferencing, they wore a vest. Seeing this scene, Justice BV Nagarathna got very angry and immediately ordered the person to be removed from the virtual courtroom.

The judge was shocked to see the appearance

According to the information, during the hearing, when the people associated with both parties were present in the court through an online medium, suddenly a person appeared on the screen in a very indisciplined attire (wearing only a vest). Seeing this, Justice BV Nagarathna immediately raised the question, who is this person who has appeared in a vest? Justice Dipankar Sharma, sitting with him, also expressed displeasure and asked whether this person is related to any party or someone else? After this, the court ordered to remove the person to be removed from the virtual hearing.

