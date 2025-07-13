'That's a girl's girl': Viral video shows Gorilla pulling woman’s hair, jealous mate steps in dramatically

In the video, one of the two gorillas is seen pulling the woman's hair while she is surrounded by a group of travellers and is seen crouching in surprise.

A video of two gorillas and a woman, which social media users have dubbed a "jealousy-induced drama", is making the rounds online, and it is as amusing as it sounds.

The now-viral clip was originally shared on Instagram by 'Mountain Gorillas'. The page is known for sharing visuals of Ugandan gorillas.

In the video, one of the two gorillas is seen pulling the woman's hair while she is surrounded by a group of travellers and is seen crouching in surprise. Before things can get any worse, another gorilla - believed to be a female - dramatically rushes in, senses what is happening, and wastes no time intervening.

In a matter of seconds, she slaps the hair-pulling gorilla, as if in protest, and drags him away. The woman, without hesitation, starts laughing out loud along with the others in the group. And just like that, the internet got its daily dose of the jungle soap opera.

Social media reaction

Social media users also did not hold back from giving their reactions. From calling it "wifely behaviour" to claims like "she said 'don't embarrass me in front of everyone'", all the comments were as funny as the video.

One user wrote, "I have seen this video many times. I liked it very much."

Another user said, ''She waited for the girl to step back to safety before teaching his guy the lesson he deserved.''

A third user commented, ''A male just being a male regardless and apparently a wife just straightening out her so-called better half.''

Another user wrote, ''That's a girl's girl right there.''

