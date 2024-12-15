An adorable video featuring a woman dancing on 'Manwa Lage' is getting circulated online, leaving netizens mesmerised.

An adorable video featuring a woman dancing on 'Manwa Lage' is getting circulated online, leaving netizens mesmerised.

The video, shared on Instagram, features a woman dressed in white Kurta and pink Sharara.

She was performing a semi-classical dance on a stanza of 'Manwa Lage'- from the movie 'Happy New Year' starring Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, among others.

What caught the attention of the netizens is that her tied hair got opened during the dance and one of her eaarings fell off, making her performance appear cinematic.

The clip has so gar garnered over one million views, receiving praise from social media users.

Here's how netizens reacted

"That Jhumka drop", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "Graceful".

A third joined, "Ati Sundar".