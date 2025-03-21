Influencer Apoorva Mukhija faces backlash after a viral video from a Paris concert shows her arguing with security and disturbing others, following recent controversy from India’s Got Latent.

Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, who recently made headlines for her involvement in the controversy surrounding comedian Samay Raina’s show India's Got Latent, is back in the spotlight. After weeks of staying away from attention following multiple FIRs and investigations, Apoorva has once again become the center of conversation — this time for an incident that took place at a concert in Paris.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It shows Apoorva enjoying herself at the concert, singing along, dancing, and recording videos. However, her constant use of camera flashes and loud filming during the show seemed to disturb people around her. Several concertgoers were visibly irritated, and soon a security guard intervened.

In the clip, the security guard can be seen flashing a light toward Apoorva, asking her to sit down and stop the disruptive behavior. But instead of calming down, Apoorva appeared irritated and reacted strongly. The video, captioned in French, translates to: "POV: We were at the concert, and she was filming her own music video. The security guard asked her to sit down, but she didn't care. Big flash in the face."

The moment that really caught people’s attention was when Apoorva was heard saying in Hindi, "Main thappad mar doongi usko" (I will slap them). Some users also claimed that she yelled at others around her when asked to reduce her volume and stop using the flash repeatedly. There were even allegations that she nearly hit someone before security officials stepped in to calm the situation.

Reactions on social media were mixed. While some people defended her and were happy to see her enjoying her life again after the recent controversy, many others criticized her for her behavior, calling it disrespectful and lacking in manners.

This incident has surfaced just weeks after Apoorva found herself in trouble alongside Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina for inappropriate remarks on India's Got Latent. Multiple FIRs had been filed against the trio, and Apoorva had recently recorded her statement with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell.

It seems the influencer’s troubles are far from over, as social media continues to closely watch and react to her every move.