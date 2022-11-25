Thanksgiving feast in New York subway shocks internet, video goes viral

Screen Grab

The subway system in New York City is well-known for being one of the city's many notable features. A video of a Thanksgiving feast being served on a metro train has just gone viral. Not your typical metro journey, I assure you.

User @Phil_Lewis_ shared the clip on Twitter. Since it was shared, the viral video has garnered over 1.5 million views and 66k likes. "New York is a special place," the caption read.

The footage showed a packed New York City subway car. What was most intriguing was how the horsemen had prepared a Thanksgiving feast. Food for everyone tonight on the L train, the video's title stated. The L train is the name of a line on the New York City Subway.

Worldwide, people gathered on November 24 to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, with a sumptuous meal being a central element of the festivities. Foods including macaroni and cheese, beans, pumpkin, and more were served at the New York City subway version of the feast. People had even thought to include disposable plates, tissue paper, and shared beverages in the Thanksgiving spread.

New York is a special place pic.twitter.com/X3E2IU64FH November 24, 2022

The viral video has received many comments on Twitter. One Twitter user commented, “This made me smile lol.” Another user commented, “I deserve to be in new york city right now.” Another Commented, “Its the little things like this that remind me that hope and faith in humanity is alive and well no matter how much Corporate and Social Media inundates us with all of the horrors and hate in the world. If only for a moment.”

Another commented, “Damn. I'm definitely riding the wrong line. I hope y'all enjoying the day with your families.”