SHOCKING! Woman cuts rope holding painters on 32-floor high building - Here's why

In a shocking incident from Bangkok, a woman living in a high-rise condominium cut the support rope for painters, who were repairing a crack in the building. She was apparently angry because she wasn't informed that they would be doing repair work.

Three painters had lowered themselves from the 32nd floor. However, when they reached the 30th floor, one of the men felt that the rope was heavier and when he looked down, he saw someone on the 21st floor open a window and cut his rope.

A resident, Praphaiwan Setsing on the 26th floor, saved them by letting them in.

The woman, who had cut the rope, is facing murder and property destruction charges, Pol. Col. Pongjak Preechakarunpong, chief of the Pak Kret police station north of the Thai capital, told The Associated Press.

The 34-year-old woman had initially denied cutting the rope. However, when the police sent the severed rope for a fingerprint and DNA analysis, she confessed.

Pongjak said the woman was temporarily released but could face a prison term of up to 20 years if found guilty on a charge of attempted murder.