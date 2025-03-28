A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit Thailand, causing a skyscraper pool to create tidal waves and a building collapse in Bangkok.

A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Thailand on Friday, causing buildings in Bangkok to sway violently. The tremor, which originated in neighboring Myanmar, led to widespread panic in the Thai capital. According to Germany’s GFZ center for geosciences, the earthquake had a shallow depth of just 10 kilometers, making its impact more intense.

One of the most astonishing moments from the quake was captured in a viral video showing a rooftop swimming pool in a skyscraper reacting to the tremors. The footage, widely shared on social media, shows the pool water sloshing like a tidal wave, spilling over the edges as swimmers try to stay afloat. The surreal scene left viewers in shock, with many amazed at how people in the pool managed to stay calm despite the violent shaking.

In a more tragic incident, a high-rise building under construction in Bangkok collapsed following the earthquake. The structure, which had a crane on top, crumbled into a cloud of dust, as seen in another dramatic video. Onlookers could be heard screaming and running for safety. Police reported that they were responding to the scene near the city's bustling Chatuchak Market, but the number of casualties remains unknown.

Bangkok, home to over 17 million residents, is filled with high-rise buildings, many of which felt the tremors. The quake’s epicenter was located about 50 kilometers east of Monywa in Myanmar, a country already facing unrest due to civil war. While reports of damage in Myanmar are still unclear, the strong earthquake has left a lasting impact in Thailand, reminding the region of its vulnerability to seismic activity.