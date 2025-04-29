Thai King and Queen personally piloted their aircraft to Bhutan, landing at the world’s toughest airport, Paro, during their first official state visit.

In a rare and remarkable event, the King and Queen of Thailand personally piloted their aircraft and landed at Bhutan's Paro International Airport — widely known as one of the most challenging airports in the world. The royal couple's arrival marked the beginning of their first official state visit to Bhutan.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida flew their Boeing 737-800 aircraft themselves, surprising many across the world, especially aviation enthusiasts. What made this visit even more special was that the Queen acted as the co-pilot during the entire flight. Their Majesties were welcomed warmly at Paro by Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema.

King Vajiralongkorn is not new to flying. Before becoming monarch in 2019, he had a military background and served in the Royal Thai Army. He is a trained pilot and holds qualifications to fly aircraft like the Northrop F-5, F-16 fighter jets, and Boeing 737-400. This trip to Bhutan, which began on April 25, 2025, was his first official international visit as King.

The royal couple spent four days in Bhutan, attending various official events, meetings, and cultural programmes. The visit was held at the invitation of the King of Bhutan. Bhutanese media reported the visit as a significant moment for both countries, reflecting strong ties and mutual respect between the two monarchies.

Just as impressively as they arrived, Their Majesties also piloted the return flight back to Thailand on Monday. As they departed, the King and Queen of Bhutan bid farewell to the Thai royals with full ceremonial honours.

This historic journey has not only strengthened diplomatic relations but also captured global attention for the Thai King and Queen's unique way of travel — flying themselves across borders.