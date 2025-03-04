Husband Ekkachai and wife Laksana Tiranarat amazed the world after they set a world record of kissing for a remarkable 58 hours, 35 minutes and 58 seconds. The couple again shocked the world by their separation.

A couple from Thailand who set a Guinness World Record for the longest kiss has now separated. Husband Ekkachai and wife Laksana Tiranarat amazed the world after they set a world record of kissing for a remarkable 58 hours, 35 minutes and 58 seconds. The couple again shocked the world by their separation which Ekkachai announced on the BBC Sounds podcast Witness History. He opened up about the end of their relationship but also mentioned that he is still fond of the shared memories between him and wife Laksana.

Longest kiss? Ekkachai & Laksana Tiranarat (Thailand) kissed for 58 hrs 35 mins and 58 secs, #ValentinesDay 2013 pic.twitter.com/YNWh14pBZh — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 14, 2016

The kissing challenge

On the podcast, Ekkachai revealed that it took a lot to endure the competition as the rules were highly strict. The rules were such that the couple had to continue to kiss at all times, without breaking the kiss even for a second. During this time, they can take bathroom, and water breaks but while maintaining the kiss. However, with all the problems and challenges the couple was consistent and took the Guinness World Record for the longest kiss which no one has been able to beat till today.

The Guinness World Record shared this feat on their official X handle in 2016 with few photos of the couple kissing. It posted with the caption, “Longest kiss? Ekkachai & Laksana Tiranarat (Thailand) kissed for 58 hrs 35 mins and 58 secs, #ValentinesDay 2013,” The couple won a cash prize of 100,000 baht (nearly $3,300 at that time) and two diamond rings in 2013.

Not the first time

However, this was not the first time that the couple kissed for long and made a record. They came to people’s attention when they broke a record for the first time in 2011 for kissing for 46 hours and 24 minutes. Back then, the couple was regarded as a symbol of love and dedication. After winning the challenge, the couple received 100,000 baht in cash and a diamond ring worth 50,000 baht.

Ekkachai shared the separation “with a heavy heart”.

However, neither of them shared any reasons for their breakup but maintained that their time together was filled with cherished memories. They also mentioned that they have separated with mutual respect.

Although their romance has ended, Ekkachai and Laksana's record-breaking endurance feat stands as a remarkable symbol of dedication - both to their past love for each other and to achieving an unforgettable Guinness World Record.