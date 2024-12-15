Beyond generating laughter, the Optimus navigating a slope has also sparked a debate about the future of humanoid robotics, on social media.

Tesla's cutting-edge robot has achieved a significant milestone in its development, demonstrating human-like mobility in a recent video showcase. The impressive clip reveals the humanoid robot navigating a sloping surface, where it remarkably regains its balance after stumbling. Although the robot's walk still appears a bit unsteady, the achievement has garnered widespread attention and admiration from viewers globally.

The viral video showcasing Tesla's Optimus robot has left viewers in awe. The clip captures the humanoid robot navigating an uneven surface with an endearingly awkward gait, reminiscent of a toddler taking its first steps or a drunkard stumbling out of a party. Despite coming close to falling, Optimus impressively regains its balance, demonstrating significant progress in mimicking human-like mobility. "To walk like a human, you must first learn to stumble like a human,” the caption read.

Soon after, the internet users took a hilarious dig at the video, referring to several instances that mimicked Optimus's walk. A user wrote, “Looks like my drunk uncle on the way to his car.” The second user commented, “Why isn't he being arrested for being drunk in public?” The third user joked, “I'm thinking he's not gonna pass a sobriety test.”

Besides this, Optimus navigating a slope has sparked a debate about the future of humanoid robotics. “Why did we make the robots humanoid anyway? We aren’t at the pinnacle of evolution. There are much more efficient forms for them to take to complete tasks for us,” wrote a user. Another user added, “Not sure why anyone would be in favour of this. We have enough people on this planet. What’s the benefit of this other than wanting to be on the Jetson’s.”



Tesla's groundbreaking work in this field recognises the substantial progress Optimus has made. While the robot still faces challenges with slope navigation, its persistence marks a significant milestone in transforming how robots interact with their surroundings.