Tesla Debuts in India: Model Y SUV costs almost double than in US, China, Germany, check prices here

Tesla enters India with the launch of its Model Y SUV in Mumbai, priced significantly higher than in the US and China due to import duties.

Elon Musk’s electric car company, Tesla, has officially stepped into the Indian market. On Tuesday, Tesla opened its very first showroom in India at the BKC (Bandra-Kurla Complex) area in Mumbai. Along with this launch, Tesla introduced its popular electric SUV, the Model Y, for Indian customers. The starting price of the Tesla Model Y in India is Rs 60 lakh, as mentioned on the company’s website. Tesla is offering two variants of the Model Y here – Rear-Wheel Drive and Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive. The regular Rear-Wheel Drive version costs Rs 60 lakh, while the Long Range variant is priced at Rs 68 lakh.

How the Price Compares Globally

Compared to other countries, the Tesla Model Y is much more expensive in India. In the United States, the car starts at $44,990, which is about Rs 37.5 lakh. In China, it is even cheaper, starting from ¥263,500, or around Rs 29.9 lakh. In Germany, the car is priced at €45,970, or about Rs 45.6 lakh.

This means that Indian buyers will be paying almost double the price of what buyers in China are paying for the same car. The main reason behind this price gap is India’s high import taxes and duties, since the cars are currently not made locally. Tesla has not yet set up a manufacturing unit in India, which adds to the cost of bringing the vehicles into the country.

What Does the Model Y Offer?

According to Tesla’s official website, both versions of the Model Y come with some impressive features:

The Rear-Wheel Drive version can travel up to 500 km on a full charge and can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds.

The Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive version offers a longer range of 622 km and is slightly quicker, reaching 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds.

Both versions include:

9 high-quality speakers

A large 15.4-inch touchscreen display in the front

Second-generation noise reduction system for smoother and quieter rides

Tesla’s arrival in India is a big step for the electric vehicle market in the country. However, the high pricing could make it a luxury choice for now, rather than a car for the masses. Whether Tesla will set up local manufacturing and bring prices down in the future remains to be seen.