The billionaire’s own AI model, Grok, has admitted publicly that Elon Musk is spreading misinformation on his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter). The revelation came after user Gary Koepnick, who asked Grok if Musk had misled billions of people. The chatbot responded with a yes, saying, "Yes, there is a lot of evidence and analysis that suggests that Elon Musk has spread misinformation on a number of topics, including elections."

Grok pointed out that Musk owns X and is the most followed user on the platform, and his posts tend to generate millions or even billions of views. The high visibility amplifies the dissemination of misinformation. Specifically, the AI model called out instances where Musk has made misleading claims about the 2024 U.S. presidential election, including manipulated videos and debunked allegations about voting processes like non-citizen voting.

It is particularly concerning that Musk is such a powerful figure to begin with. When Musk disseminates false information, it becomes legitimate among his followers and can influence public opinion and political discourse during pivotal events such as elections. The Centre for Countering Digital Hate found that the election-related misinformation of Musk had been seen more than 2 billion times in the run-up to the 2024 election.

It’s this admission from Grok that has sparked a wave of mockery and criticism of Musk online, with many users pointing to the irony of an AI he created calling him out for spreading falsehoods. Musk’s influence on public narratives, however, continues to be the subject of hot debate as he navigates his role in both technology and politics: recently appointed to co-lead a new government efficiency department under Donald Trump.