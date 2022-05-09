Tesla CEO Elon Musk says Japan will eventually cease to exist, Twitterati react

File Photo

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has hinted that Japan would ‘eventually cease to exist’. The business magnate has raised concerns as the country is currently having a low birth rate.

Musk’s tweet has aggravated a flood of sarcasm and anger as Twitterati gave mixed response. From sarcastic posts to raging comments, the micro-blogging platform is replete with angst against the Japanese government.

Contrarily, some Twitter users believe that the Japanese government can’t do much to address the problem related to declining birth rate.

Referring to Japan’s current situation, the business tycoon tweeted, “At risk of stating the obvious, unless something changes to cause the birth rate to exceed the death rate, Japan will eventually cease to exist. This would be a great loss for the world.”

Notably, Japan’s population had peaked in 2008 and has declined since then. This has raised genuine concerns over the country’s low birth rate, which touched 125 million in 2021 while the government continues to devis ways to tackle the issue.

Despite having low birth rate, Japan is the world’s third-largest economy. It is also the main link in global semiconductor supply chains.

Musk’s tweet wasn’t taken quite positively by a Senior fellow at the Center for American Progress – Tobias Harris. He said, “What is even the point of tweeting this?”

“The anxieties surrounding Japan's demographic future is not that 'Japan will eventually cease to exist' but rather the profound social dislocations that are occurring as a result of the decline to a lower population level”, he added further.

Several Twitteratis mentioned that drooping birth rates have affected the outputs of countries, including Germany. Some Twitter users bashed the government for not being able to do much. They suggested opening more day care centres and making it easier for women to get back to work after giving birth.