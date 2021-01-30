Headlines

Why tensions have flared up in Manipur once again? Killing of 2 students to be investigated by CBI

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan announces buy 1 get 1 ticket free offer on his latest actioner for 'parivaar, yaar aur pyaar'

Meet Maya Tata, one of the possible heirs to Ratan Tata's multi-million empire

IND vs AUS: Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell shine as Australia win 3rd ODI by 66 runs, India clinch series 2-1

Watch: Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after seven years for ODI World Cup 2023

Manipur: Congress criticises PM Modi for 'showing his back' to strife-torn state

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's son X Æ A-Xii gets haircut at home, check viral pictures of unique style

Musk's son is once again dominating the digital media space after his mother gave him a unique haircut.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 30, 2021, 06:15 PM IST

Tesla Chief Elon Musk's son caused a stir on the internet after the couple named him X Æ A-12 Musk. The name was later changed to X Æ A-Xii.

However, Musk's son is once again dominating the digital media space after his mother gave him a unique haircut.

In her Instagram story, Elon's wife Grimes can be seen giving her son a haircut in the bathtub. The final result of the haircut amused the internet. 

"Not sure this haircut went well, but he's Viking now (sic)," Grimes captioned the picture in the IG story.


"Haircut inspired by the last kingdom on Netflix which is a masterpiece," she added.

The billionaire tech mogul at the start of May last month posted the first picture of his newly-born son and took social media by storm by revealing the name ''X Æ A-12 Musk''.

Musk and his girlfriend Canadian singer Claire Boucher aka Grimes welcomed their first child together on May 7th.

Here's how Grimes explained the name when they revealed it: "X is the ''the unknown variable'', Æ is her ''elven spelling of Ai", A-12 is the "precursor to SR-17".

"X, the unknown variable. Æ, my elven spelling of AI (love &amp;/or Artificial intelligence), A-12 precursor to SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favourite song)," she had posted.

However, due to the unusual moniker might fall foul of the law in California, the couple had to change their son's name a bit. As per the law, the couple can use only use the 26 alphabetical characters of the English language, according to the state constitution. 

The couple then changed her son's name to  X Æ A-Xii.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has six children with ex-wife Justine Wilson and this one is the first child with his new girlfriend.

Grimes announced that she was pregnant on Instagram in January last year.

