Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacts to dating rumours with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, says 'We are...'

When a picture of Elon Musk and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni started circulating on social media, it sparked a whirlwind of speculation. Could there be more to their connection than just politics? The internet was buzzing with rumours, and many began to believe that the Tesla CEO might have found romance with the Italian leader.

The photograph, snapped at an awards ceremony in New York, went viral, leading fans to ship the two. However, Musk quickly stepped in to set the record straight. In response to the chatter, he took to X (formerly known as Twitter) with a clear statement: "We are not dating." Despite his denial, the post only seemed to fuel the fire, as social media users flooded his comment section with playful speculation and encouragement.

Musk’s clarification came just one day after he publicly praised Meloni while presenting her with the prestigious Atlantic Council Global Citizen Award. During his speech, Musk highlighted her inner qualities, stating, “She’s someone who is authentic, honest, and truthful — traits not often associated with politicians.” His admiration of Meloni didn’t go unnoticed, with many wondering if his words were more than just professional courtesy.

Though the rumours have now been dispelled, it’s clear that both Musk and Meloni have garnered attention for their mutual respect and camaraderie. For now, it seems their relationship remains strictly professional, despite the public’s curiosity.