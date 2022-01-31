Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers $5000 to teenager for deleting his Twitter account – Here’s why

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been in the public eye ever since he became the wealthiest man in the entire world. Not just this, but his social media posts and tweets often spark controversies or hilarious memes at times.

Musk is known to have strong opinions on issues, about which he is vocal, but this time, a teenager’s Twitter account caught the billionaire’s eye, resulting in him offering the latter a large sum of money to delete his account!

A 19-year-old man called Jack Sweeney had created a Twitter account called ElonJet, which tracked the location of Elon Musk’s jet and gave live updates whenever he would be travelling. This immediately caught Musk’s eye, who viewed this as a privacy and security threat.

According to news reports, Elon Musk sent a message to Sweeney, asking the teenager to take down the ElonJet account, which would track his private plane’s location, and tweet every time it would take off or land along with its location.

When Musk wrote to Sweeney, “Can you take this down? It is a security risk,” the teenager replied, “Yes I can but it'll cost you a Model 3 only joking unless?" In the conversation, Musk had also jokingly said to Sweeney, “I don't love the idea of being shot by a nutcase.”

Musk then asked Sweeney how much he made from the Twitter account and offered him $5000 to shut it down. Sweeney replied, “Any chance to up that to $50k? It would be a great support in college and would possibly allow me to get a car maybe even a Model 3.”

This conversation between Musk and Sweeney went viral and sparked a lot of attention on the latter’s bot account @ElonJet. As per media reports, Jack Sweeney is a college freshman who has created around 15 bot accounts, including the one that tracks Musk’s jet.

He has also created accounts that track the private jets of several high-profile people such as Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. The college student said that these accounts have helped him learn a lot about coding, and even helped him get a part-time job at UberJets.