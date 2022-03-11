Elon Musk's cryptic post makes netizens ponder who is 'Satoshi Nakamoto'

These days, a cryptic tweet by Tesla CEO Elon Musk is causing a frenzy among Twitterati. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO shared the cryptic post on Twitter, Wednesday, making a reference to Satoshi Nakamoto. Netizens feel this is the name used by the presumed pseudonymous person or persons who developed bitcoin.

No one knows about their real identity. Bitcoin is one of the favourite topics of Elon Musk. And this time his cryptic post has revived the rumours on social media that SpaceX CEO himself is Satoshi Nakamato. Elon Musk posted a picture in which the names of four companies namely Samsung, Toshiba, Nakamichi and Motorola are mentioned.

He encircled 'Sa' in Samsung, 'Toshi' in Toshiba, 'Naka' in Nakamichi and 'Moto' in Motorola. These words go on to make the term 'Satoshi Nakamoto'. The post was shared on March 9. Twitter users were quick to spot this, and posted interesting comments.

Till now, the tweet has gathered over 5.72 lakh Likes and 75K retweets. People are posting different replies on the tweet, including some using the style in which Musk posted the picture. In November 2017, a former SpaceX intern speculated that Musk was Satoshi Nakamoto.

However, a week later, Musk had denied he was Nakamoto. A Twitter user has now shared a picture of a young Musk sitting next to a man, with the caption, 'Elon is this you and Satoshi Nakamoto?'.