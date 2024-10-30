The compound, resembling an Italian Tuscan villa, includes a six-bedroom house and another villa-style building

In a surprising move, Elon Musk has reportedly purchased a luxurious 14,400-square-foot property in Texas for $35 million (Rs 295 crore), just four years after vowing to “own no house.” According to a report by The New York Times, Musk acquired the estate in secret, intending to provide a home for his 11 children and three former partners.

The compound, resembling an Italian Tuscan villa, includes a six-bedroom house and another villa-style building. To maintain privacy, Musk reportedly required sellers to sign non-disclosure agreements. He even offered some neighbours up to 70 per cent above their homes’ market value, sources revealed.

Musk’s goal, as cited by those close to him, is to ensure he can spend more time with his younger children and allow them to grow up together.

Musk has five children with his first wife, Justine Wilson, three children with singer Grimes—who is currently in a custody dispute with him—and three with Shivon Zilis, a Neuralink executive. Zilis has already moved into one of the homes with her children, according to NYT.

Known for his outspoken concerns about declining birth rates, Musk has reportedly even offered to donate his sperm to friends and acquaintances. The NYT report mentioned that former vice presidential candidate Nicole Shanahan declined such an offer from Musk.