Terrifying viral Video: Tourists swing in fear as tiger chases, clings to their vehicle

New Delhi: When embarking on a jungle safari, it is often a thrill to encounter majestic animals like tigers. However, imagine the surprise when the same creatures begin to follow your safari vehicle. A video showcasing such an extraordinary encounter has surfaced, where a group of tigers can be seen closely following a tourist bus during a safari adventure. The video was originally shared on Twitter by user @Bellaasays2.

In the scary footage, the bus carrying several tourists passes by the tigers as they roam freely in their natural habitat. Intriguingly, as soon as the bus moves past them, the tigers start to trail behind it, gradually closing the distance. Astonishingly, one of the tigers even holds onto the bus and continues to move alongside it. Remarkably, the passengers on the bus appear calm and unaffected by the presence of the tigers, likely because the bus is securely caged to ensure the safety of the tourists.

The viral video showcasing the tigers following a tourist bus during a safari has garnered significant attention on Twitter, amassing over 76,000 views. The comments section beneath the video reflects a wide range of mixed reactions from viewers.

One social media user emphasized the adventurous nature of the encounter, stating, "Adventure - not for the weak."

Another user expressed a contrasting viewpoint, commenting, "That's how zoos should be. Humans are inside the cage and not the other way round."

A third user's comment, "God…they think it's Meals on Wheels…" highlights a humorous and lighthearted response to the video.

These comments exemplify the diverse range of reactions that the video has evoked among social media users. Some perceive the encounter as an exciting adventure, while others contemplate the dynamics of captivity and advocate for more natural wildlife interactions. Additionally, humorous observations provide a lighter perspective on the situation.

Videos like this serve as a reminder of the incredible diversity and beauty of nature and the need to appreciate and protect the habitats of these magnificent animals. They also highlight the responsible approach taken by safari operators to facilitate meaningful and safe encounters with wildlife.