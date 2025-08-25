TERRIFYING: Viral Video Shows 22-Year-Old YouTuber Washing Away While Filming Reels at the Duduma Waterfall in Odisha—WATCH

Viral Video: According to witnesses, the YouTuber attempted to keep his footing on the slippery rock before being carried away by the swiftly flowing water. Despite the efforts of locals and visitors, his rescue proved unsuccessful.

Viral: The filming day of a young YouTuber from Odisha took a tragic turn. A negligent act became deadly as he was carried away by powerful currents at the Koraput district's Duduma waterfall. Officials identified the missing kid as 22-year-old Sagar Tudu, a Berhampur native in Ganjam district, on Sunday.

Police said that Sagar and his friend Abhijit Behera had traveled to Koraput to create video for his YouTube channel that would highlight the area's tourist attractions. The tragedy happened at the waterfall on Saturday afternoon while the two were using a drone camera to record reels. Following intense rainfall in the Lamtaput area, the Machakunda dam's authorities issued warnings to people downstream and then released water. At that moment, Sagar was standing on a rock close to the waterfall when the water level abruptly increased, taking him by surprise.

The video is reportedly from Koraput, where a YouTuber was swept away by strong currents at Duduma Waterfall.



People must exercise extreme caution while filming and never put their lives at risk.



Such a tragic incident. pic.twitter.com/8hHemeWv2e — Manas Muduli (@manas_muduli) August 24, 2025

The YouTuber tried to maintain his footing on the slick rock, according to witnesses, before the rushing water washed him away. His rescue was unsuccessful despite the efforts of residents and tourists. Search operations were initiated shortly after the arrival of teams from the Fire Brigade and the Machakunda police. It was not until late in the evening yesterday that the YouTuber could be located, though. The search and rescue is under progress.