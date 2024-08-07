Terrifying viral video: Man kisses giant lion, internet is shocked

A viral video showing a man kissing and cuddling a massive male lion has shocked social media.

It's safe to say that most people have a deep-seated fear of wild big cats. While some admire their majestic beauty, others prefer to keep a safe distance. If you're among those who are wary of lions and other big cats, we dare you to watch this viral video that's taking the internet by storm.

In the video, a man is seen kissing a massive male lion, an act that might send chills down your spine. Not only does he kiss the wild beast, but he's also seen cuddling with it. The footage is both astonishing and terrifying.

The video, shared on Instagram by user @shandorlarenty, has amassed over 64,000 likes and sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.

Social Media Reactions:

"Oh, I want to cuddle that gorgeous mane," commented one Instagram user.

"I don't know you personally, but I'm concerned about you. I appreciate everything you do. Be safe," said another.

"How come?!?!?!?!? What is the point of putting your life in danger like that?" questioned a third.

"I'm not fond of lions. I get nervous when I see them, but I also feel that life is about addressing and overcoming your fears. I would definitely try a cup of this adrenaline around the right people," wrote a fourth.