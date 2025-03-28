According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at 12:50 pm (local time) with an epicentre 16 km northwest of Sagaing, Myanmar, at a depth of 10 km.

A shocking video has surfaced from Bangkok, capturing the terrifying moment a metro train shook violently as a massive earthquake struck on Friday. The powerful tremors, with an epicentre in Myanmar, sent commuters into panic as they rushed to escape the swaying station.

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake, followed by a 6.8 aftershock, caused widespread chaos. In the viral 7-second clip, passengers can be seen holding onto each other while the train rocks back and forth. The fear was evident as people hurried out of the station.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at 12:50 pm (local time) with an epicentre 16 km northwest of Sagaing, Myanmar, at a depth of 10 km. The tremors were so strong that buildings in Bangkok shook violently.

Another shocking video showed an under-construction skyscraper in Bangkok collapsing within seconds. The structure, which was nearing completion, crumbled into rubble as dust and debris filled the air, leaving bystanders stunned.

The quake’s impact was felt beyond Thailand. In China’s Yunnan province, Beijing’s quake agency recorded a magnitude of 7.9. Myanmar suffered severe destruction, including the collapse of the historic Ava Bridge following a 7.2-magnitude aftershock.

Bangladesh also felt strong tremors, with cities like Dhaka and Chattogram affected. The epicentre was 597 kilometres from Dhaka, according to Md. Rubayat Kabir from the Earthquake Observation and Research Centre.

