Terrifying video shows leopard tries to attack biker near Tirupati: 'That man will never...'

A horrifying video has surfaced on social media, showing a leopard jumping onto a speeding bike near Tirupati. Luckily, the bike riders narrowly escaped the attack of the wild cat near Zoo Park Road.

The exact date of the incident is unclear. However, the entire incident was captured on the dashcam of a car following the bike.

In this viral video, a leopard suddenly emerges from the bushes on the roadside at midnight and jumps towards the speeding bike. The leopard comes within a few inches of its target, but narrowly escapes. The leopard then quickly goes back into the bushes.

The entire scene unfolded in a matter of seconds and was clearly captured on the dash camera of a car. The bike riders, unaware of this deadly danger till the last moment, managed to escape safely. Later, the same leopard was also seen near Aravind Eye Hospital.

Watch here:

Social media reactions:

One user wrote, ''OMG.. I was roaming on that road last week... very scary.''

Another user said, ''Thank god, he escaped.''

A third user commented, ''That man will never choose the same lane again.''

Another user wrote, ''This is terrifying.''

