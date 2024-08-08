Terrifying video: Crocodile roams streets of UP village, triggers panic among locals, watch

A shocking incident in Nangal Soti village, Uttar Pradesh, went viral when a crocodile was seen roaming the streets, prompting panic among residents.

In a shocking and surreal incident, a video of a crocodile casually wandering through the streets of Nangal Soti village in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral, capturing the attention and concern of people everywhere. The footage not only shows the reptile moving through the village but also depicts a man boldly kicking the creature.

UTTAR PRADESH | A crocodile was spotted in Nangal Soti village in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, on August 7, 2024. The crocodile was seen crawling on the village streets, causing panic among the residents. The forest department was informed, and a team arrived to rescue the crocodile.… pic.twitter.com/GQnc60QjrT —(@Rajmajiofficial) August 7, 2024

The drama unfolded in the early hours when villagers were roused by the frantic barking of multiple dogs. Stepping outside, they were stunned to see a large crocodile roaming their alley. This bizarre sight quickly drew a crowd of astonished locals.

A video now making rounds on X captures the tense encounter as the crocodile found itself surrounded by curious onlookers. In the clip, three men can be seen attempting to prod the reptile with sticks, seemingly trying to guide it away from the crowd. The crocodile, appearing somewhat bewildered, moves slowly amidst the chaos.

Another viral video shows the crocodile strolling through the streets, with villagers following it closely, unable to tear their eyes away from the unusual spectacle. The situation took a dramatic turn when one man kicked the crocodile's tail, causing the reptile to hasten its pace, eliciting gasps from the onlookers.

In a bid to handle the situation, villagers contacted the forest department for assistance. However, despite their quick notification, the department's team only arrived about two hours later. During this period, the crocodile continued to roam the village, heightening the panic among residents as it traversed the streets for an additional two to three hours.