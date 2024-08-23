Twitter
Viral

Viral video: Baby turtles leave adorable footprints as they head to ocean, internet loves it

PM Modi to visit Ukraine today: What can be expected?

Meet billionaire's daughter who fell in love with a common man, rejected property worth Rs 2500 crores, she is..

'Terrifying': Giant python attacks man’s private parts in Thailand, details here

'Terrifying': Giant python attacks man’s private parts in Thailand, details here

A man in Thailand experienced a terrifying ordeal when a 12-foot python bit him while he was on the toilet.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 07:29 AM IST

'Terrifying': Giant python attacks man’s private parts in Thailand, details here
A man in Thailand had a terrifying encounter that turned a routine bathroom visit into a horrifying ordeal. Thanat Tangtewanon was going about his usual business when he was suddenly bitten by a 12-foot python while seated on the toilet. The shocking incident occurred on Tuesday, August 20, leaving him bleeding and in severe pain.

Thanat took to Facebook to share his harrowing experience, explaining that he felt an excruciating pain in his scrotum, only to discover that a python had latched onto his private parts. "I felt something biting me. It was very painful, so I put my hands in the toilet to see what was wrong. I was shocked that I grabbed a snake," he recounted.

Despite his best efforts to shake the snake off, it held on tightly. It wasn't until Thanat grabbed a nearby toilet brush and thrashed the snake that it finally released its grip. "The feeling at that time was not pain but more shock. I squeezed the snake’s neck tightly to pull it out of the toilet. But the force was too much; no matter how I pulled, I couldn’t pull it out. As I was both shocked and angry, I looked and saw a bathroom brush nearby that I could grab. I hit it without stopping," Thanat shared. He eventually managed to kill the snake and called for help while he rushed to the doctor for treatment.

Thanat also sustained a bite on his finger during the struggle but was fortunate that the python was non-venomous. He later posted images of his bloody encounter on social media to warn others. The images revealed the massive python emerging from the toilet, with blood splattered across the seat. Some videos also captured Thanat's desperate attempt to pull the snake out.

This frightening incident comes amid warnings from Thai authorities about the increased presence of snakes during the monsoon season. Concerned social media users flooded the comments with messages of support and caution.

One user wrote, "Are you safe? Pay more attention to rainy days," while another added, "Thank you for sharing your experience. You really have to be careful. Luckily, you’re safe."

Another commenter shared their own encounter, saying, "This one, I remember its head. When I returned, I saw its head pop up in the toilet a lot. To the point that I didn’t dare use the bathroom at all."

