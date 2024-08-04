'Terrifying encounter': Man captures rattlesnake with bare hands in shocking viral video, watch

A gripping Instagram video shows a man handling a gigantic venomous rattlesnake with his bare hands, sparking widespread reactions online.

In a spine-chilling display of bravery—or recklessness—an Instagram video has set the internet ablaze. The footage, shared by the daring user @therealtarzann, shows a man handling a massive venomous rattlesnake with nothing but his bare hands. With a staggering 84,000 likes and counting, the video is making waves, leaving viewers both awestruck and horrified.

The scene is both captivating and unsettling. The man’s daring act has sparked a flurry of reactions online. One viewer expressed sheer disbelief, saying, “This is insane... I can’t believe it... this is unbelievable.” Another user applauded the man's courage, writing, “Very brave of him... and such an amazing watch..thank you.”

However, not everyone shares the same sentiment. Critics have voiced serious concerns about the risks involved. “If you help an animal, it cannot hurt you, but if you help a human, he will definitely bite you,” one commenter warned, highlighting the inherent dangers of such close encounters. Another commentator emphasized the potentially hazardous implications of sharing such footage. “This is irresponsible behavior, and sharing such videos is irresponsible. The King Cobra is a dangerous venomous snake! Such videos may mislead others into believing it is acceptable to do this, but DO NOT DO THIS. Don’t be inspired by such videos,” they cautioned.

As the video continues to circulate, it has ignited a heated debate about the ethics of showcasing such perilous stunts. While some view it as a testament to human bravery, others see it as a dangerous trend that could inspire others to attempt similarly reckless feats.