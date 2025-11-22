Tenant claims landlord took Rs 31,000 from deposit using fake damage charges

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma ready for ODI return; duo to play their next match on THIS date
A tenant's post on Reddit has created a buzz after he alleged that his landlord wrongfully deducted a large portion of his security deposit. The tenant explained that after living in the rented house for two years, he was shocked to learn that the landlord had withheld Rs 31,000 from his Rs 44,000 deposit, claiming that the tenants had "ruined" the property.
The tenant wrote on Reddit, "In short, the landlord sold his house and is now deducting Rs 31,000 from our Rs 44,000 deposit, saying, 'You ruined our place, damaged it.' Which is not true. Obviously, paint fades over time. We've been living here for two years. What are our options?"
The post was titled, "Landlord is deducting almost my entire deposit. What are my options? Please help."
The thread received some responses from Reddit users, many of whom urged the tenant to take clear legal action. One commenter advised, "Ask for repair bills for the amount you can't get back from your deposit. Get those bills cross-verified, and if the landlord provides fake bills, file a fraudulent FIR." The original post responded, "He sold the house; he won't get it repaired."
Another user commented, "Go and file a complaint at the local police station. A phone call or visit from the police will set him on the right track," indicating that even a little intervention can change the situation.
One user, who identified themselves as a lawyer, elaborated, saying, "I'm a lawyer. If your landlord is improperly withholding your security deposit, you can demand a detailed, comprehensive bill, including receipts or estimates, as tenants are only responsible for damages beyond normal wear and tear. Send a formal demand via email or legal notice, disputing the deductions and requesting a full refund within a reasonable timeframe. Keep documents, such as photos or videos, when vacating the property to support your claim. If the landlord refuses to return the security deposit, you can take the matter to civil court."
Another user explained that selling the house does not change the landlord's responsibility. He wrote, "Even if he has sold the house, he must pay your deposit properly as agreed between you and him. Normal wear and tear, such as faded paint, cannot be deducted unless he shows actual repair bills. Ask him in writing for itemized deductions and details of the bills he is relying on. If he refuses or gives random numbers, you can file a complaint at the local police station for fraud and incorrect deductions. Even a legal notice from a lawyer is usually enough to get former homeowners to return the money, as they don't want trouble after the property is sold. Conduct all communications via text or email so you have a record."
