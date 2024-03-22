Twitter
Telescope discovers ancient star threads 'Shiva' and 'Shakti' in Milky Way galaxy, details inside

Gaia telescope, operated by the European Space Agency, reveals ancient star streams named 'Shiva' and 'Shakti' within the Milky Way, shedding light on galaxy's formation.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 06:53 AM IST

In a recent cosmic revelation, the European Space Agency's Gaia telescope has shed light on the intricate tapestry of our celestial abode, the Milky Way, uncovering two ancient threads of stars named 'Shiva' and 'Shakti'.

These threads, which began their weaving billions of years ago, have long been enigmatic elements in the formation of our galaxy. Through Gaia's lens, researchers have identified two distinct 'streams' dubbed Shakti and Shiva, speculating that these cosmic strands merged during the galaxy's nascent stages.

The Milky Way, a sprawling spiral galaxy encompassing our Solar System amidst billions of stars, planets, and celestial bodies, has captivated astronomers for centuries. Named for its ethereal appearance as a faint band of light stretching across the night sky, the Milky Way spans approximately 100,000 light-years in diameter, hosting hundreds of billions of stars.

Nestled within one of the Milky Way's spiral arms, known as the Orion Arm or Local Spur, lies our own Solar System. Gaia's groundbreaking capabilities have enabled researchers to delve deeper into the secrets of our galactic home. Launched in December 2013, the Gaia spacecraft, a flagship mission of the European Space Agency (ESA), is at the forefront of astrometry, the precise measurement of stars' positions and movements.

Gaia's primary objective is to craft a meticulous 3D map of the Milky Way galaxy, charting the positions, distances, motions, and attributes of approximately one billion stars within our galactic neighborhood. Beyond its mapping endeavors, Gaia's data has fueled a plethora of astronomical studies, including the discovery of exoplanets, unraveling the enigma of dark matter distribution, and unraveling the dynamics of distant star clusters and galaxies.

