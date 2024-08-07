Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, new neighbour of Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani, owner of Rs 500 crore home, her husband is...

Meet man, who is set to lead India's largest commercial bank, had started his career as...

India vs Spain, Paris Olympics 2024: When and where to watch men's hockey bronze medal match on TV and online

Delhi-NCR news: New bypass to be built in Greater Noida, to ease traffic in these areas; check route, distance and more

Telephone, TV, Fridge, ATM are invented by this country, it's not US, UK, China, Japan, Korea

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet woman, new neighbour of Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani, owner of Rs 500 crore home, her husband is...

Meet woman, new neighbour of Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani, owner of Rs 500 crore home, her husband is...

Meet man, who is set to lead India's largest commercial bank, had started his career as...

Meet man, who is set to lead India's largest commercial bank, had started his career as...

India vs Spain, Paris Olympics 2024: When and where to watch men's hockey bronze medal match on TV and online

India vs Spain, Paris Olympics 2024: When and where to watch men's hockey bronze medal match on TV and online

Exercises to lower high blood sugar, uric acid levels instantly

Exercises to lower high blood sugar, uric acid levels instantly

World's most expensive beers

World's most expensive beers

9 most controversial breakups in Bollywood

9 most controversial breakups in Bollywood

Too Hot to Handle थी  Luana Alonso, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा, Paris Olympic से हुई घर वापसी

Too Hot to Handle थी  Luana Alonso, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा, Paris Olympic से हुई घर वापसी

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

Breaking Olympics 2024: Heartbreak For India! Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Ahead Of Gold Match

Breaking Olympics 2024: Heartbreak For India! Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Ahead Of Gold Match

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

'That title is...': Aishwarya's reaction to being referred as 'Rai Bachchan' after marrying Abhishek Bachchan goes viral

'That title is...': Aishwarya's reaction to being referred as 'Rai Bachchan' after marrying Abhishek Bachchan goes viral

'Shame on you': Hema Malini slammed for calling Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in Paris Olympics 'lesson for women'

'Shame on you': Hema Malini slammed for calling Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in Paris Olympics 'lesson for women'

This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

HomeViral

Viral

Telephone, TV, Fridge, ATM are invented by this country, it's not US, UK, China, Japan, Korea

A handful of Scottish inventions stand out among the many that altered the course of history in one way or another. R

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 06:42 PM IST

Telephone, TV, Fridge, ATM are invented by this country, it's not US, UK, China, Japan, Korea
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There is no denying that Scotland has contributed much to the world, including poetry, art, and music. What's perhaps even more significant, though, is that Scots were responsible for a number of discoveries that are either still in use today or served as the foundation for modern technology A handful of Scottish inventions stand out among the many that altered the course of history in one way or another. Read more to know about these indigenous inventions made by the Scottish people.

Telephone

It is hard to imagine life before instantaneous long-distance communication was possible because telephones and mobile phones have become such an ordinary part of modern life. The first workable telephone is said to have been patented in 1876 by Canadian-American inventor Alexander Graham Bell, who was born in Scotland. His original design, which was dubbed "box telephones" due to its strange and hefty shape, looked completely different from how we envision phones in 2024.

Television

On January 26, 1926, Scottish inventor John Logie Baird demonstrated the first live, functional television system, nearly a century ago. The device was referred to as a mechanical scan television back then, and it produced a video signal using a mechanical scanning device. Despite its impressive design, the prototype was too complex and had too low of a picture quality to be practical for widespread use. Before TVs were commercially available, decades would pass, but it all began with Baird's 1926 demonstration.

Refrigeration

Consider what it would be like to not be able to keep food and ingredients in the refrigerator. Definitely, it would be very different. Fortunately, William Cullen, a Scottish physician who developed the principles of modern refrigeration while residing in Glasgow in 1748, has spared us from having to worry about that. Cullen isn't credited with creating any particular item, but his foundational work made artificial refrigeration as we know it possible.

ATM

As we shift more and more towards online shopping and banking, fewer and fewer people are regularly withdrawing cash from ATMs, but millions of people in Scotland and beyond still depend on them on a daily basis. We have a Scot to thank once more. inventor from Paisley Many people believe that James Goodfellow invented the modern cash machine. He is the one who patented ATMs and PIN technology. He remains a resident of Paisley, and for his services to banking, he was duly awarded an OBE in the 2006 Birthday Honours list.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Not Sundar Pichai, Nandan Nilekani or Nikesh Arora…this 'Danveer' of IIT donated 288 crores to his institute

Not Sundar Pichai, Nandan Nilekani or Nikesh Arora…this 'Danveer' of IIT donated 288 crores to his institute

Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus-led interim govt to take oath tomorrow

Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus-led interim govt to take oath tomorrow

Telephone, TV, Fridge, ATM are invented by this country, it's not US, UK, China, Japan, Korea

Telephone, TV, Fridge, ATM are invented by this country, it's not US, UK, China, Japan, Korea

India vs Spain, Paris Olympics 2024: When and where to watch men's hockey bronze medal match on TV and online

India vs Spain, Paris Olympics 2024: When and where to watch men's hockey bronze medal match on TV and online

Meet Laurent Ballesta, first photographer in last 59 years to receive 'Wildlife Photographer of the Year' twice

Meet Laurent Ballesta, first photographer in last 59 years to receive 'Wildlife Photographer of the Year' twice

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement