Telephone, TV, Fridge, ATM are invented by this country, it's not US, UK, China, Japan, Korea

There is no denying that Scotland has contributed much to the world, including poetry, art, and music. What's perhaps even more significant, though, is that Scots were responsible for a number of discoveries that are either still in use today or served as the foundation for modern technology A handful of Scottish inventions stand out among the many that altered the course of history in one way or another. Read more to know about these indigenous inventions made by the Scottish people.

Telephone

It is hard to imagine life before instantaneous long-distance communication was possible because telephones and mobile phones have become such an ordinary part of modern life. The first workable telephone is said to have been patented in 1876 by Canadian-American inventor Alexander Graham Bell, who was born in Scotland. His original design, which was dubbed "box telephones" due to its strange and hefty shape, looked completely different from how we envision phones in 2024.

Television

On January 26, 1926, Scottish inventor John Logie Baird demonstrated the first live, functional television system, nearly a century ago. The device was referred to as a mechanical scan television back then, and it produced a video signal using a mechanical scanning device. Despite its impressive design, the prototype was too complex and had too low of a picture quality to be practical for widespread use. Before TVs were commercially available, decades would pass, but it all began with Baird's 1926 demonstration.

Refrigeration

Consider what it would be like to not be able to keep food and ingredients in the refrigerator. Definitely, it would be very different. Fortunately, William Cullen, a Scottish physician who developed the principles of modern refrigeration while residing in Glasgow in 1748, has spared us from having to worry about that. Cullen isn't credited with creating any particular item, but his foundational work made artificial refrigeration as we know it possible.

ATM

As we shift more and more towards online shopping and banking, fewer and fewer people are regularly withdrawing cash from ATMs, but millions of people in Scotland and beyond still depend on them on a daily basis. We have a Scot to thank once more. inventor from Paisley Many people believe that James Goodfellow invented the modern cash machine. He is the one who patented ATMs and PIN technology. He remains a resident of Paisley, and for his services to banking, he was duly awarded an OBE in the 2006 Birthday Honours list.