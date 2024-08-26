Telegram backs arrested CEO Pavel Durov, says 'it is absurd to claim'....

Telegram, a popular messaging app has responded to the arrest of its CEO Pavel Durov.

Telegram, a popular messaging app, has backed its arrested founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pavel Durov, who was arrested in France in connection with the allegations related to the app’s moderation practices.

Telegram has stated that it is 'absurd to claim that a platform or its owners are responsible for the abuse of that platform'.

As per several media reports, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was arrested from Le Bourget airport outside Paris on August 24, for allegedly failing to prevent criminal activities on the app.

"Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe. Almost a billion users globally use Telegram as a means of communication and as a source of vital information. We’re awaiting a prompt resolution of this situation. Telegram is with you all. It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform", said the messaging app in an official statement.

France had earlier issued an arrest warrant for Durov on charges of complicity in drug trafficking, crimes against children and fraud due to the lack of moderation on Telegram and his failure to cooperate with law enforcement, the Moscow Times reported, citing French local media.

Pavel Durov, a Russia-born billionaire, founded Telegram in 2013 and left Russia in 2014 after resisting the government's demand to share his earlier social media platform, VKontakte users' data with the security services.