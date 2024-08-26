Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Haryana Elections 2024: Will JJP join hands with BJP for upcoming polls? Party chief Dushyant Chautala says...

Telegram backs arrested CEO Pavel Durov, says 'it is absurd to claim'....

Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, highest number of rainy days in August

UPS Calculation: If basic salary is Rs 60000 to Rs 70000, how much pension will be given under Unified Pension Scheme?

After Drishti IAS' Vikas Divyakirti, will Tanu Jain also shut down her UPSC exam coaching centre in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Haryana Elections 2024: Will JJP join hands with BJP for upcoming polls? Party chief Dushyant Chautala says...

Haryana Elections 2024: Will JJP join hands with BJP for upcoming polls? Party chief Dushyant Chautala says...

Telegram backs arrested CEO Pavel Durov, says 'it is absurd to claim'....

Telegram backs arrested CEO Pavel Durov, says 'it is absurd to claim'....

This Indian state has no snakes

This Indian state has no snakes

NASA's Hubble Telescope captures 'candy floss' in space

NASA's Hubble Telescope captures 'candy floss' in space

This is world’s most expensive vegetable, its price is...

This is world’s most expensive vegetable, its price is...

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Angry Nagarjuna says he will sue govt for 'illegal' demolition of his Hyderabad convention centre: 'Not even an inch...'

Angry Nagarjuna says he will sue govt for 'illegal' demolition of his Hyderabad convention centre: 'Not even an inch...'

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

HomeViral

Viral

Telegram backs arrested CEO Pavel Durov, says 'it is absurd to claim'....

Telegram, a popular messaging app has responded to the arrest of its CEO Pavel Durov.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

Telegram backs arrested CEO Pavel Durov, says 'it is absurd to claim'....
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov (Image/ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Telegram, a popular messaging app, has backed its arrested founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pavel Durov, who was arrested in France in connection with the allegations related to the app’s moderation practices. 

Telegram has stated that it is 'absurd to claim that a platform or its owners are responsible for the abuse of that platform'. 

As per several media reports, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was arrested from Le Bourget airport outside Paris on August 24, for allegedly failing to prevent criminal activities on the app. 

"Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe. Almost a billion users globally use Telegram as a means of communication and as a source of vital information. We’re awaiting a prompt resolution of this situation. Telegram is with you all. It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform", said the messaging app in an official statement. 

France had earlier issued an arrest warrant for Durov on charges of complicity in drug trafficking, crimes against children and fraud due to the lack of moderation on Telegram and his failure to cooperate with law enforcement, the Moscow Times reported, citing French local media.

Pavel Durov, a Russia-born billionaire, founded Telegram in 2013 and left Russia in 2014 after resisting the government's demand to share his earlier social media platform, VKontakte users' data with the security services. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ramayana casting director Mukesh Chhabra says he 'genuinely' liked Adipurush: 'I was very happy that...'

Ramayana casting director Mukesh Chhabra says he 'genuinely' liked Adipurush: 'I was very happy that...'

PAK vs BAN, 1st Test: Bangladesh create history in Rawalpindi, beat Pakistan for first time in red-ball format

PAK vs BAN, 1st Test: Bangladesh create history in Rawalpindi, beat Pakistan for first time in red-ball format

Viral video: Girl sets stage on fire with her dance to 'O Rangrez' in saree, watch

Viral video: Girl sets stage on fire with her dance to 'O Rangrez' in saree, watch

Apple event: iPhone 16, new AirPods, Apple Watch models may launch on...

Apple event: iPhone 16, new AirPods, Apple Watch models may launch on...

Haryana BJP urges EC to postpone assembly election for this reason; Congress says…

Haryana BJP urges EC to postpone assembly election for this reason; Congress says…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement