Telangana teacher’s dance with students goes viral with 5 million views; have you watched it yet?

The short clip shows Kavitha Reddy and her students grooving in perfect sync, moving in a circle with lively steps and radiant smiles.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 05:20 PM IST

Telangana teacher’s dance with students goes viral with 5 million views; have you watched it yet?
A teacher from Telangana has grabbed attention after her video of dancing with her students went viral on the internet.

The dance, set to the popular Telugu folk song Kanchrode Padamati Nalladidhana, won hearts with its energy, rhythm and joy.

The short clip shows Kavitha Reddy and her students grooving in perfect sync, moving in a circle with lively steps and radiant smiles.

Watch the viral video: 

 

 

Viewers praised the teacher’s lively spirit and students' enthusiasm, calling it full of warmth. 

Social media reaction:

One user wrote, ''Super madam.'' Anotger user said, ''Beautiful steps By Kids.'' A third user commented, ''I want a teacher like her. ''Another user wrote, ''The students are lucky to have a teacher like her.''

