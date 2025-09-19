Telangana teacher’s dance with students goes viral with 5 million views; have you watched it yet?

RRB NTPC Result 2025 for graduate level released; get direct LINK, steps to download here
VIRAL
The short clip shows Kavitha Reddy and her students grooving in perfect sync, moving in a circle with lively steps and radiant smiles.
A teacher from Telangana has grabbed attention after her video of dancing with her students went viral on the internet.
The dance, set to the popular Telugu folk song Kanchrode Padamati Nalladidhana, won hearts with its energy, rhythm and joy.
Viewers praised the teacher’s lively spirit and students' enthusiasm, calling it full of warmth.
One user wrote, ''Super madam.'' Anotger user said, ''Beautiful steps By Kids.'' A third user commented, ''I want a teacher like her. ''Another user wrote, ''The students are lucky to have a teacher like her.''
