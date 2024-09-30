Twitter
This politician makes BIG claim, says Virat Kohli played under his captaincy, Indian team players are his batchmates

While some people can boast about his previous successes, others have raised legitimate doubts about the veracity of his claims about Kohli’s early days

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

Recently, Indian politician Tejashwi Yadav set the social media abuzz with the revelations of his cricketing days and said that Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli played under him during junior cricket. The son of the ex-Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi, also complained that though he is a professional cricketer in domestic cricket, his achievements are not acknowledged.

In a recent interview, Tejashwi said, “I was a cricketer, and no one talks about it. Virat Kohli played in my captaincy—did anyone ever talk about it? Why don't they do so? As a professional, I played good cricket. Many Team India players are my batchmates. I had to quit as my both ligaments were fractured. Let it be.”

Tejashwi, the cricketer, represented Jharkhand in one First Class match, two List A matches, and four T20 games. He earned his First Class debut against Vidarbha in November 2009 and his List A matches in February 2010. His T20 appearances were all in Dhanbad against teams like Assam and Bengal. Interestingly, he was a part of the Delhi Daredevils, now known as the Delhi Capitals, from 2008 to 2012 but was not able to make his debut in the IPL.

His cricketing career was tragically ended by serious injuries, more specifically, double fractures in the ligaments, so he left the sport in 2013. Tejashwi too moved from cricket to politics around the same time and is now the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.

His recent remarks have elicited mixed reactions on the social media platform, with many of his fans and detractors coming out to express their opinions on what he had to say. While some people can boast about his previous successes, others have raised legitimate doubts about the veracity of his claims about Kohli’s early days.

