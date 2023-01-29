Search icon
Tejashwi Yadav sings duet with Bollywood singer Abhijeet, video of RJD leader singing SRK’s song goes viral

Tejashwi Yadav was seen getting on stage and singing a heartfelt duet with singer Abhijeet, singing SRK’s song ‘Badi Mushkil hai’.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 07:05 AM IST

Tejashwi Yadav with singer Abhijeet (Photo - Twitter)

Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who is the son of RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, not just have a stronghold with the youth of the state, but also is a man of many talents, according to a recent viral video.

Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav has already made his name as a professional cricketer and a politician, but he flaunted more of his talents when he hopped on stage alongside popular Bollywood singer Abhijeet and sang a heartfelt duet with him.

In the video, Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya can be seen standing alongside Tejashwi Yadav at a public event, while the duo sings along to the famous song ‘Badi mushkil hai’, which is a classic from Shah Rukh Khan’s 1994 movie Anjaam.

Tejashwi Yadav took to Twitter to share the video of the duet himself, which has now been viewed almost one lakh times. In the video, Tejashwi and Abhijeet can first be seen standing on the floor and singing two lines of the song together.

 

 

Just a few moments later, Tejashwi Yadav gains more confidence in his hidden talent and hops on the stage alongside Abhijeet, singing the song ‘Badi mushkil hai’ with utmost ease. The video went viral and has over 96,000 views so far, with hundreds of shares.

Tweeting in Hindi, Tejashwi Yadav wrote in the caption with the video, “At the inauguration of Surya Mahotsav 2023 at Deo in Aurangabad district, the famous Hindi film singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya managed to make me sing along.”

It must be noted that Abhijeet Bhattacharya has been banned on Twitter for his extreme political views and comments on several issues. Some netizens also pointed out that Bhattacharya is a staunch supporter of PM Modi and the BJP, who are rivals of RJD.

Meanwhile, other social media users lauded the efforts made by Tejashwi Yadav in the event, saying that the video should not be viewed through a political lens.

