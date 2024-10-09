Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Major setback for New Zealand as star player set to miss start of Test series against India

This train suffered Rs 6 crore loss since its launch, has 200-250 seats vacant daily, it runs from…

Shah Rukh Khan made a brilliant dad joke with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan laughed: 'Inke baap agar...'

CONGO fever Dos and Don'ts: Jaipur woman dies after getting infected by deadly virus, check guidelines to follow

'Some ants are...': Harbhajan Singh's cryptic post leaves internet confused

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This train suffered Rs 6 crore loss since its launch, has 200-250 seats vacant daily, it runs from…

This train suffered Rs 6 crore loss since its launch, has 200-250 seats vacant daily, it runs from…

Shah Rukh Khan made a brilliant dad joke with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan laughed: 'Inke baap agar...'

Shah Rukh Khan made a brilliant dad joke with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan laughed: 'Inke baap agar...'

CONGO fever Dos and Don'ts: Jaipur woman dies after getting infected by deadly virus, check guidelines to follow

CONGO fever Dos and Don'ts: Jaipur woman dies after getting infected by deadly virus, check guidelines to follow

10 times Tripti Dimri looked ethereal in flowy gowns and stylish dresses

10 times Tripti Dimri looked ethereal in flowy gowns and stylish dresses

7 largest snakes on Earth

7 largest snakes on Earth

World Mental Health Day: 8 calming Yoga asanas for reducing stress

World Mental Health Day: 8 calming Yoga asanas for reducing stress

महिला टीचर ने की अश्लीलता की हदें पार, 11 साल के बच्चे को भेजे गंदे मैसेज और वीडियो

महिला टीचर ने की अश्लीलता की हदें पार, 11 साल के बच्चे को भेजे गंदे मैसेज और वीडियो

Maharashtra College Viral Video: टीचर का रैंप वॉक हुआ Viral, देंखें Video

Maharashtra College Viral Video: टीचर का रैंप वॉक हुआ Viral, देंखें Video

मंडप में दुल्हन कर रही थी इंतजार, दूल्हा Laptop पर... सोशल मीड��िया पर वायरल हुई तस्वीर

मंडप में दुल्हन कर रही थी इंतजार, दूल्हा Laptop पर... सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई तस्वीर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik-Triptii's forced romance to bland humour, 5 things that makes it worse than second part

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik-Triptii's forced romance to bland humour, 5 things that makes it worse than second part

Who will succeed Ratan Tata and lead his Rs 3800 crore business empire? Meet the front-runners in the succession race

Who will succeed Ratan Tata and lead his Rs 3800 crore business empire? Meet the front-runners in the succession race

Step inside Amitabh Bachchan's Rs 120 crore Jalsa bungalow with luxurious bedrooms, gym, jacuzzi

Step inside Amitabh Bachchan's Rs 120 crore Jalsa bungalow with luxurious bedrooms, gym, jacuzzi

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik-Triptii's forced romance to bland humour, 5 things that makes it worse than second part

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik-Triptii's forced romance to bland humour, 5 things that makes it worse than second part

Vedaa OTT release date: When, where to watch John Abraham, Sharvari-starrer action thriller

Vedaa OTT release date: When, where to watch John Abraham, Sharvari-starrer action thriller

Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again creates history, beats RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali 2, Jawan, Pathaan to become….

Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again creates history, beats RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali 2, Jawan, Pathaan to become….

HomeViral

Viral

This train suffered Rs 6 crore loss since its launch, has 200-250 seats vacant daily, it runs from…

The situation worsened following the COVID-19 pandemic. The frequency of the trains was adjusted multiple times due to dwindling passenger numbers

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 09, 2024, 05:06 PM IST

This train suffered Rs 6 crore loss since its launch, has 200-250 seats vacant daily, it runs from…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Tejas Express, which operates routes from Delhi to Lucknow and Ahmedabad to Mumbai, has accumulated a staggering loss of Rs 62.88 crore over three years since its launch in 2019. Specifically, the Delhi-Lucknow route has been particularly hard-hit, with losses amounting to Rs 27.52 crore attributed to low passenger occupancy.

A major factor contributing to these losses is the competition from other premium trains like the Rajdhani and Shatabdi, which often attract passengers due to their superior amenities and lower fares. This competition leaves approximately 200 to 250 seats vacant on the Tejas Express daily, as travellers tend to prioritise these alternatives before considering the Tejas service.

The situation worsened following the COVID-19 pandemic. The frequency of the Tejas trains was adjusted multiple times due to dwindling passenger numbers, leading to temporary suspensions of operations on five occasions between 2019 and 2022. In stark contrast to its initial profit of Rs 2.33 crore in the 2019-20 fiscal year, the train reported losses of Rs 16.69 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 8.50 crore in 2021-22.

IRCTC officials have indicated that despite these challenges, costs associated with operating the trains continued even during periods when services were suspended due to the pandemic. As a result, the frequency of the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express has now been reduced from six days a week to just four.

As Indian Railways navigates these financial hurdles, the future of the Tejas Express hangs in the balance. With fierce competition and changing travel patterns among passengers, questions arise about its sustainability and whether it can adapt to regain its footing in an increasingly competitive market.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: Why Congress lost in Haryana Assembly elections

DNA TV Show: Why Congress lost in Haryana Assembly elections

BIG move by Gautam Adani as Adani Group plans to acquire this company for Rs 100757700000

BIG move by Gautam Adani as Adani Group plans to acquire this company for Rs 100757700000

CONGO fever Dos and Don'ts: Jaipur woman dies after getting infected by deadly virus, check guidelines to follow

CONGO fever Dos and Don'ts: Jaipur woman dies after getting infected by deadly virus, check guidelines to follow

This Olympics 2024 medallist's father demands Rs 5 crore, flat in Pune, says, ‘Amount kept low because…’

This Olympics 2024 medallist's father demands Rs 5 crore, flat in Pune, says, ‘Amount kept low because…’

This Bollywood superstar refused to work with Karan Johar in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, regretted his decision later

This Bollywood superstar refused to work with Karan Johar in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, regretted his decision later

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik-Triptii's forced romance to bland humour, 5 things that makes it worse than second part

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik-Triptii's forced romance to bland humour, 5 things that makes it worse than second part

Who will succeed Ratan Tata and lead his Rs 3800 crore business empire? Meet the front-runners in the succession race

Who will succeed Ratan Tata and lead his Rs 3800 crore business empire? Meet the front-runners in the succession race

Step inside Amitabh Bachchan's Rs 120 crore Jalsa bungalow with luxurious bedrooms, gym, jacuzzi

Step inside Amitabh Bachchan's Rs 120 crore Jalsa bungalow with luxurious bedrooms, gym, jacuzzi

Five stunning images of the earth captured by NASA

Five stunning images of the earth captured by NASA

Meet Shilpa Shirodkar, Bigg Boss 18 contestant, who ruled the '90s with double meaning songs

Meet Shilpa Shirodkar, Bigg Boss 18 contestant, who ruled the '90s with double meaning songs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement