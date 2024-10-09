This train suffered Rs 6 crore loss since its launch, has 200-250 seats vacant daily, it runs from…

The Tejas Express, which operates routes from Delhi to Lucknow and Ahmedabad to Mumbai, has accumulated a staggering loss of Rs 62.88 crore over three years since its launch in 2019. Specifically, the Delhi-Lucknow route has been particularly hard-hit, with losses amounting to Rs 27.52 crore attributed to low passenger occupancy.

A major factor contributing to these losses is the competition from other premium trains like the Rajdhani and Shatabdi, which often attract passengers due to their superior amenities and lower fares. This competition leaves approximately 200 to 250 seats vacant on the Tejas Express daily, as travellers tend to prioritise these alternatives before considering the Tejas service.

The situation worsened following the COVID-19 pandemic. The frequency of the Tejas trains was adjusted multiple times due to dwindling passenger numbers, leading to temporary suspensions of operations on five occasions between 2019 and 2022. In stark contrast to its initial profit of Rs 2.33 crore in the 2019-20 fiscal year, the train reported losses of Rs 16.69 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 8.50 crore in 2021-22.

IRCTC officials have indicated that despite these challenges, costs associated with operating the trains continued even during periods when services were suspended due to the pandemic. As a result, the frequency of the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express has now been reduced from six days a week to just four.

As Indian Railways navigates these financial hurdles, the future of the Tejas Express hangs in the balance. With fierce competition and changing travel patterns among passengers, questions arise about its sustainability and whether it can adapt to regain its footing in an increasingly competitive market.