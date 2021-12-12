Teenage girl with one leg, no hands becomes acrobatic pole dancer against all odds

Being a person with any sort of disability can have major mental and physical shortcomings attached to it, which can deeply hurt a person’s morale. People who live with disabilities often struggle to perform daily tasks that might seem menial to the general masses.

Most of us cannot even imagine what it would be like to live without a limb and what impact it could have on our daily lives, but this young girl from Italy proves that she is no different than any average teenager who wants to live their dreams.

Fifteen-year-old Francesca Cesarini was born with no hands and with only one leg. So her mother was more than a bit surprised when her daughter told her she wanted to be an acrobatic pole dancer.

WATCH: Meet the Italian teen with one leg and no hands finding freedom in acrobatic pole dancing https://t.co/Bmwak6cP8g pic.twitter.com/DTyAHY7y3Z — Reuters (@Reuters) December 11, 2021

"I don't know if maybe I saw it on social media first, or I dreamt it, I don't know. I just know that I (woke up and) went to her and I said that I wanted to do pole dance," Cesarini said. Three years later, in 2021 she competed in the International Pole Sports Federation's virtual world pole and aerial championship.

Francesca was the only girl among all the participants who had decided to enter the competition with a disability, and against all odds, she won a gold medal in the championship. Francesca chose to pursue a sport which anyone would find difficult, and despite her disability, she has plans to excel in it.

Like many girls her age, Francesca wears braces on her teeth and a black plastic choker necklace. She likes to go to McDonald's, sings the latest pop song while walking with her best friend, and loves all things Harry Potter.

Francesca, while talking about the difficulties she faces, said, “There are some difficult elements (like) when you have to contort yourself or maybe you have to hold on with just an arm, a leg, or a foot. That's the difficult thing.” She also said that pole dancing makes her feel free.

"Francesca is a girl who knows what she wants. She wants to achieve certain goals," said her father Marco Cesarini, 57. "Francesca is like this, this is it. She has never had that limb or hands, and so she does everything with what she has."

(With Reuters inputs)