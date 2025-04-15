In a recent incident, a woman trapped a scammer in his own scam and left him vulnerable. The girl shared the incident in an X post, describing about it which has gone viral with netizens lauding the teen's courage and quickwit.

Be it phone messages, advertisements, or close people warning us against scammers, in today’s world people need to be cautious of any scam. As these days people spend more time online and even make online transactions, cyber scams are very common and easy. Some scams have become so fast and technical that even if we touch on screen, our bank accounts get emptied in minutes. However, in a recent incident, a woman trapped a scammer in his own scam and left him vulnerable.

Teen girl defeats scammer in his own trick

She shared a video on X, in which the girl is seen talking with the scammer on the phone, who was pretending to be the friend of the girl’s father. However, to the scammer’s surprise, she instantly recognised the scam but kept the act intact to have the scammer reveal the trick. Firstly, the man tried to convince the teenager that her father had asked him to transfer money to her UPI account. The amount he told was supposed to be Rs 12,000.

He showed the transaction with proof by sending a fake SMS to her regarding a transaction of Rs 10,000. However, the girl was clever and was actively monitoring the situation which led her to recognise the reality of the message which came from a private number and not from her bank. The scammer then acted to have mistakenly sent her Rs 20,000 instead of Rs 2,000, so that she could pay him Rs 18,000 in return. The girl was quick to react and edited the same message replacing the earlier transaction with Rs 18,000 and sent the message back to the stranger. “There, I have also sent you Rs 18,000,” she said.

This exposed the man’s wrongdoing who easily admitted his loss and said, “Maan gaya main aapko, beta” and hanged up without continuing further. The girl's post describing the incident has gone viral with netizens lauding the teen's courage and quickwit.