Teen banned from LinkedIn lands internship with the company, internet reacts

A 15-year-old, initially prohibited from LinkedIn due to his age, has now landed an internship with the platform, leading to a viral sensation.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

In a remarkable turn of events, a 15-year-old boy who was previously banned from LinkedIn has now secured an internship with the social media giant. Eric Zhu, the CEO and founder of Avioto, took to social media to share this astonishing twist in the young boy's journey, and the story quickly went viral.

Zhu's post, which featured a screenshot of the initial LinkedIn ban and a photograph of the teenager proudly displaying the company's logo, has captured the internet's attention. This "insane plot twist" has sparked widespread interest and discussion.

The ban from LinkedIn was a result of the boy's age, as he did not meet the platform's minimum age requirement. Despite being a high school student and an investor at Bachmanity Capital, he had to wait until his 16th birthday to create an account.

However, several months later, LinkedIn offered the young prodigy an internship, as announced in Zhu's social media post. The accompanying image shows the teen holding a sticky note bearing the LinkedIn logo and his name, symbolizing this newfound opportunity.

Since Zhu's post was shared just three days ago, it has garnered over 300,000 views and countless comments. Social media users have flooded the comment section with messages of congratulations and well-wishes for the determined teen.

Commenters have marveled at the unexpected turn of events, with one user exclaiming, "What a remarkable twist of fate," and another stating, "This is truly unbelievable." The online community is celebrating the young boy's achievement and determination, with comments like "That's an impressive move" and "This is a heartwarming story" making their way into the discussion.

Notably, back in June, Zhu had shared his predicament of being banned from the platform due to his age, recounting, "I had to tell my new employee that I got banned from LinkedIn for being 15 years old today..." He also posted a screenshot of a message from an employee who couldn't tag him on LinkedIn due to the ban. This extraordinary journey from ban to internship has captivated the internet and serves as a testament to the power of perseverance and opportunity.

