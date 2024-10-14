The woman elaborated on how the interview took an unexpected turn when the interviewer began asking theoretical questions, and ultimately requesting her to draw the Indian flag.

In a surprising turn during a job interview, a woman was asked to draw the Indian flag using CSS (Cascading Style Sheets), which caught her off guard. The tech professional from Bengaluru, who has 10 years of experience in frontend development, recounted her frustrating interview experience on Reddit, highlighting the unexpected direction the process took.

“Hi, today I had an interview with a small company..since it’s near to my home, so I thought to give it a try. I have a total of 10 years of experience in frontend technologies like angular, javascript, typescript, HTML, CSS, etc. Generally, at this experience level, people ask more of real-life scenarios based questions or coding skills to test logical thinking or some advanced concepts,” she posted.

She elaborated on how the interview took an unexpected turn when the interviewer began asking theoretical questions about CSS, ultimately requesting her to draw the Indian flag. Although she found the request “completely absurd,” she complied. The situation escalated when the interviewer asked her to create the Ashoka Chakra along with its spikes. “There I lost it. I asked her for reasons for such kind of questions. She said that she wanted to test my knowledge,” the post stated.

Acknowledging the absurdity of the interview questions, the tech professional ultimately chose to walk out in frustration. In her Reddit post, she asked for feedback from other users, wondering if interviewers should enhance their skills before conducting interviews. While some users agreed and stressed the importance of a serious approach to the process, others proposed that the unconventional question might have been a strategic way to assess her technical abilities.

A user wrote, “I think, they were not seriously taking the interview or the interviewer didn’t have frontend knowledge. She might have thought in frontend people only do drawings but using code,” another commented, “Maybe she was just testing when you would lose your temperament.”

A third user wrote, “What is the pay? They seem to not care about money given that they pay money for their employees to make jokes out of interviews. They also seem to bear quite incompetent employees.”

“I think this is a good question for freshers would give the interviewer a sense of CSS knowledge that the interviewee has, as it may include absolute and relative positioning, pseudo-elements, etc. That being said, for someone with 10 years of experience, this would be totally unexpected and unnecessary the time spent on this question could be very well used in asking more meaningful questions,” said a fourth user.