Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson spends USD 2 million a year on an extreme anti-ageing routine, claiming to have reversed his biological age through strict diet, exercise, and advanced therapies.

While most people begin their day groggy, reaching for coffee and rubbing the sleep from their eyes, American tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson is already several steps ahead. The 47-year-old, once known for building successful tech companies, is now famous for his strict and expensive mission: to slow down the ageing process. In an interview with This Morning, Johnson shared how he spends around USD 2 million yearly on a carefully planned routine that he believes is helping him stay young. According to him, he now has the heart of a 37-year-old, the lungs of an 18-year-old, and energy levels most people can only dream of.

A Very Early Start

Johnson wakes up at 4:30 AM, not with coffee, but with a 10,000 Lux light, which helps reset his body clock and improve sleep cycles. He then checks his body temperature, measures fat and muscle levels, and prepares for a day completely focused on health and longevity.

Hours of Exercise, Sauna, and Supplements

By 5:30 AM, he’s already in the gym for an hour of high-intensity workouts and endurance training. After that, he sits in a 200°F sauna for 20 minutes and undergoes red and infrared light therapy. He also spends 90 minutes in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, which he claims helps his body heal and regenerate.

Johnson’s day includes taking around 40 supplements, eating a strict vegan diet with carefully measured calories and nutrients. His last meal is by 11 AM, after which he fasts for 18 hours.

Strict Sleep and No Late Nights

Evenings are quiet and structured. He avoids TV, screens, and late-night emails. He journals before going to bed at 8:30 PM, aiming for exactly 8 hours and 34 minutes of sleep—all tracked and recorded like every other part of his life.

Is It Really Working?

Johnson claims his methods are working. He says tests show his biological age is lower than his real age, and his body is functioning better than ever. But experts say some of the methods he follows are still not fully proven by science. Also, most people can’t afford such a lifestyle.

Still, Bryan Johnson continues, determined to beat ageing, one pill, workout, and spreadsheet entry at a time. Whether it’s truly the path to youth or simply a tech billionaire’s passion project, the world is watching closely.