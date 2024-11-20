He also posted photos on Instagram showing the aftermath of the "allergic reaction," revealing his face swollen and bright red following the procedure.

In an unexpected turn, tech millionaire Bryan Johnson faced a significant setback during his "Project Baby Face" therapy. His face began to swell due to an allergic reaction after he injected fat from a donor in an attempt to look younger.

He also posted photos on Instagram showing the aftermath of the "allergic reaction," revealing his face swollen and bright red following the procedure.

This experiment was an effort to regain a youthful appearance, as his strict 1,950-calorie diet had led to a loss of facial fat, making him appear gaunt. “My biomarkers were improving, but people thought I was ont he brink of death,” Johnson wrote in the post.

The procedure didn’t go as expected. Within 30 minutes, Johnson’s face began swelling uncontrollably, leading to what he described as a severe allergic reaction. “It just kept getting worse until I couldn’t even see,” he wrote.

Despite his condition, Johnson went ahead with a planned meeting with a Bloomberg reporter, humorously cautioning them that they might not recognize him. Fortunately, after seven days, the swelling reduced, and his face was back to normal.

Additionally, Johnson is recognized for his efforts in anti-aging. About two weeks ago, he shared some photos in a post and asked, "Can my joints age backwards?"

He mentioned undergoing a cutting edge therapy aimed at "achieving 18-year-old joints." The treatment took place at a clinic owned by Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake. "I had 300 million young Swedish bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells injected into my shoulders, hips, and joints," he explained.

