While his latest treatments aimed at restoring a youthful appearance, they led to significant challenges

Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson, known for his efforts to reverse ageing, recently shared details of his struggle to make his face look younger. While his latest treatments aimed at restoring a youthful appearance, they led to significant challenges, including an allergic reaction that temporarily left him unrecognisable.

Johnson has been working to align his biological age with that of an 18-year-old. He tried several methods to regain facial volume, including Sculptra, a biostimulator that boosts collagen production. He used two vials every six months, much more than the typical one vial per year, in an attempt to catch up on lost facial volume.

Another treatment he tried was Renuva, a fat transfer therapy using donor fat. However, this led to a severe allergic reaction, swelling his face to the point that he couldn't see out of his eyes. After this, Johnson had to abandon Renuva after just one treatment.

To recover, he increased his daily calorie intake, gaining 15 pounds (around 7 kg), which helped restore some of his facial volume. Johnson also used PRF (Platelet-Rich Fibrin) under his eyes, warning others against using fillers in that area as they can migrate and cause problems.

Reflecting on his journey, Johnson admitted that caring about his appearance wasn’t always important to him. However, he has come to realise that how he looks plays a role in how people perceive his work.

Despite the setbacks, Johnson remains focused on his goal of reversing the signs of ageing. "It may sound impossible today, but is it really? That's a question worth asking as we move forward into the future," he said.