Tech layoffs: Software engineer working as Rapido driver after losing job, here's how internet helped him

The impact of widespread layoffs across numerous profiles was felt by workers in several industries. A former tech worker from Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL) in Bengaluru was discovered operating a Rapido bike taxi to obtain connections for a new position as a Java developer. He allegedly lost his former job and started working as a bike taxi driver to make a living and network with other professionals for career leads.

A user going by the handle Lovneesh Dhir recently revealed the tale of this engineer turned Rapido driver and posted his resume seeking offers on Twitter. Taking to Twitter, a user goes by Lovneesh Dhir recently shared the story of this techie turned Rapido driver and put out his CV of him for the leads.

In wrote in his tweet, “My Rapido guy is a Java developer recently laid off from HCL driving Rapido to get leads for any Java developer openings. I have his CV. DM if you have any relevant openings.”

My Rapido guy is a Java developer recently laid off from HCL driving rapido to get leads for any java developer openings.



I have his cv. DM if you have any relevant openings.



My @peakbengaluru moment pic.twitter.com/PUI7ErdKoU — Loveneesh Dhir | Shardeum (@LoveneeshDhir) June 22, 2023

Following the pattern of layoffs started by large corporations, several heartbreaking ordeals of numerous ex employees were shared on social media. Such occurrences are regular in the IT capital, which thousands of professionals call home, and the Twitterati have banded together to support the laid-off worker. He can anticipate a call, according to many who have stated that they sent the CV to their the relevant HRs.

One user replied to the viral tweet, “Referred in my org. He'll get a call from HR by Monday.” Where Rapido drivers might apply to find suitable employment was recommended by one user as he commented, "Please ask him to apply to Recro.io we are hiring". The individual's CV states that he was employed with HCL from September 2020 until June 2023.

