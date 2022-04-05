Tear-jerking photo of dog sitting next to dead owner in Ukraine goes viral, netizens get emotional

The war between Ukraine and Russia has now entered its second month, with civilian casualties and destruction being the prime focus of many over the last few weeks. The loss of human life in Ukraine has attracted a lot of attention due to its horrific impact.

Photos and videos of Russian attacks and destruction in Ukraine have been going viral for some time now. From the viral photo of a couple embracing wearing flags of the two countries to the photo and story of the school teacher who got hurt due to Russian shelling, many such stories have been shared on the internet.

Another heartbreaking photo has now gone viral on social media, where a dog can be seen sitting on the street next to the dead body of his owner, who was reportedly killed by Russian invaders. The photo is from the Kyiv region of Ukraine.

The photo shows a brown dog sitting on the street right by the corpse of his owner, which is seen lying just a few feet from him in the war-torn streets. The photo will surely make you emotional and move you to tears, making you realize that dogs really are man’s best friend.

The loyalty and heartbreak of the dog made many netizens emotional. The photo has now been shared and liked thousands of times. The caption accompanying the video reads, “The dog does not leave his owner, who was killed by the Russian invaders in the Kyiv region.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine recently attracted a lot of attention after the forces retracted from Bucha, leaving behind a trail of horrors and atrocities. Ukrainian authorities said that the streets of Bucha were littered with dead bodies, and over 400 people were buried in shallow mass graves.

The authorities also said that many civilians were seeming shot at close range. US authorities have said that they also have credible reports of rape, torture, and civilian executions in Bucha, which was captured by Russian forces for over a month.