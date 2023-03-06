Search icon
Team India star Shubman Gill finally reveals name of his crush and it’s not Sara Ali Khan

India opener Shubman Gill has revealed the name of his crush and it’s actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

The news that Shubman Gill has a crush on Rashmika has gone viral

The romantic link-ups between Indian cricketers and Bollywood actresses are not new and now another young India star cricketer has opened up on having a crush on an actress.

We are talking about India opener Shubman Gill, who has revealed the name of his crush and it’s actress Rashmika Mandanna. Interestingly, Rashmika Mandanna is called the ‘national crush’ of India. Shubman Gill’s revelation has gone viral as it was rumoured that Shubman Gill is dating Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan.

In a media interaction, Shubman Gill revealed that he has a crush on Pushpa star Rashmika Mandannna. It is to be noted that Rashmika is yet to respond to Shubman’s statement. Shubman Gill’s confession, however, has gone viral and Rashmika’s fans are eagerly waiting for her reaction.

The rumours of Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan dating each other started after the duo were spotted together in some restaurants. However, both Sara and Shubman had repeatedly claimed that they are just friends. Some reports also claimed that Shubman Gill is dating legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. These rumors proved to be completely false.

According to reports, Shubman and Sara want to remain just friends. Sources said that Shubman and Sara Ali Khan first met at a party and they became good friends.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna started her acting career in 2016 and she has now become a household name largely due to the success of her 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise opposite Allu Arjun.

