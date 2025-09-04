Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump likely to sign EU-like trade deal with India if he gets concessions like...

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Reliving actor's eternal love story with Neetu Kapoor, from co-stars to soulmates

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni pour their hearts out: 'We celebrate you everyday'

Modi's Master Gambit: How India's PM is playing Trump, Xi, Putin, and Kim Jong Un against each other

Weather Update: Parts of Delhi-NCR receive fresh rainfall, Yamuna water enters nearby areas, airlines issue travel advisory, check details here

Teachers' Day 2025: Who was world's first teacher? All you need to know

SC expresses concern about floods in Himalayan states; observes there's illegal felling of trees

Kapil Sharma SUFFERS another major shock, Kiku Sharda quits The Great Indian Kapil Show after his fight with Krushna Abhishek? He will now go to..

Inside Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's 15 crore Mumbai home with modern aesthetics, magnificent chandelier and...

GST 2.0: Popular cars Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar, Mahindra Scorpio to get cheaper? Know here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump likely to sign EU-like trade deal with India if he gets concessions like...

Trump likely to sign EU-like trade deal with India if he gets concessions like..

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Reliving actor's eternal love story with Neetu Kapoor, from co-stars to soulmates

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Reliving actor's eternal love story with Neetu

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni pour their hearts out: 'We celebrate you everyday'

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Neetu, Riddhima Kapoor pour their hearts out

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

HomeViral

VIRAL

Teachers' Day 2025: Who was world's first teacher? All you need to know

Confucius, often called the world’s first teacher, was a Chinese philosopher and educator whose teachings on morality, virtue, and universal education shaped Confucianism. His legacy, preserved in The Analects, continues to inspire modern education and ethical values globally even after 2,500 years.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 01:58 PM IST

Teachers' Day 2025: Who was world's first teacher? All you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Confucius, often regarded as the first teacher of the world, was a Chinese philosopher, educator, and political thinker whose ideas shaped not only China but also influenced societies across East Asia and beyond. Born in 551 BCE in Qufu, China, Confucius lived during a time of political chaos and moral decline, which inspired him to dedicate his life to teaching ethics, virtue, and proper conduct.

Early life and philosophy

Confucius came from a modest background but grew up with a passion for learning. He believed that education should not be restricted to the privileged but should be accessible to all. This revolutionary idea made him one of the earliest advocates of universal education.

His philosophy centered around values such as ren (benevolence or humanity), li (rituals and proper conduct), yi (righteousness), and xiao (filial piety). These principles later became the foundation of Confucianism, a system of thought that influenced Chinese society, governance, and culture for over two millennia.

Academic contributions

Confucius emphasised the importance of moral development and character over material wealth. He encouraged learning through dialogue and questioning, which shaped the Confucian method of teaching. Among his key contributions were:

  • Promoting education for all: Breaking social barriers, he accepted students from different classes.
  • Focus on moral education: He taught that knowledge must be coupled with virtue.
  • The Analects: His disciples compiled his teachings into The Analects, a text that continues to guide ethical thought worldwide.
  • Civil service and governance: His ideas became the basis for the imperial examination system in China, linking education with merit and governance.

Legacy of Confucius

Confucius is remembered not only as a philosopher but also as a teacher of teachers. UNESCO recognised him as the “first teacher” whose philosophy of lifelong learning continues to inspire modern education systems. His birthday, celebrated as Teachers’ Day in China and Taiwan, highlights his enduring role as an icon of wisdom.

Confucius’s vision of education as a means to create ethical, responsible, and compassionate individuals still resonates today. More than 2,500 years later, his teachings remind us that true learning is not just about acquiring knowledge but about becoming better human beings.

ALSO READ: Why is Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birthday celebrated as Teacher’s Day in India? All you need to know

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
China's Victory Day Parade: Why can India not ignore display of PLA's military might
China's Victory Day Parade: Why can India not ignore PLA's military might?
Former US NSA John Bolton issues BIG statement on Indian PM Modi's meet with China's Xi, Russia's Putin, says, 'Trump has shredded...'
Former US NSA John Bolton issues BIG statement on Indian PM Modi's meet with...
Amid Donald Trump's 50% tariff on India, Putin issues BIG statement: 'Now that colonial era is over...'
Amid Trump 50% tariff on India, Russia's Putin issues BIG statement
Will Manoj Jarange end his fast now? Maharashtra govt assures Kunbi status, details here
Will Manoj Jarange end his fast now? Maharashtra govt assures Kunbi status
Chaos erupts on Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight after passenger chants 'Har Har Mahadev', gets handed over to security; here's what happened
Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight chaos over 'Har Har Mahadev' chant: Passenger handed
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE