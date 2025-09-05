Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's parents issue statement, slams trolls, ex-boyfriend Balraj Singh: 'Your allegations may win you attention, but..'
Eid E Milad 2025: Best wishes, messages, greetings for Prophet Muhammad's birthday celebrations with loved ones
Teachers' Day 2025: Top wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with your teachers on September 5th
OpenAI Ditches Nvidia? ChatGPT maker to develop its own AI Chips in partnership with....
Meet woman, IAS Tina Dabi's friend, who left medical career to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching with AIR..., is now posted at..
Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan 'secretly' donates Rs 11 lakh to Lalbaugcha Raja, netizens are unhappy: 'Kya fayda, iss se acha Punjab mein..'
Zuckerberg vs Zuckerberg: Indiana lawyer says Meta banned the wrong Mark Zuckerberg
THIS country bans Facebook, Instagram, X, Snapchat, LinkedIn, not Afghanistan, Pakistan, Dubai, country is..., reason is...
Hrithik Roshan says 'I love you baby' to Saba Azad, superstar goes gaga about her performance in Songs of Paradise: 'I've seen your struggle'
US-Japan trade deal: Donald Trump cuts Japanese tariff to 15%, signs USD 550 billion investment
VIRAL
Every year, Teachers' Day is observed in honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the greatest teacher and scholar of India. To celebrate his work and his drive for education, the first Teachers’ Day was celebrated on September 5, 1962, on his 77th birthday.
Teachers' Day is observed nationwide on September 5 each year, to honour, celebrate and recognise mentors. Every year, Teachers' Day is observed in honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the greatest teacher and scholar of India. To celebrate his work and his drive for education, the first Teachers’ Day was celebrated on September 5, 1962, on his 77th birthday.
Teachers' Day is observed to commemorate the second president of independent India birth anniversary. In addition to being a politician and philanthropist, Sarvapali was also a remarkable educator. Generations have been inspired to improve by his teachings. When Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan took office as India's second president in 1962, the country celebrated its inaugural Teacher's Day.
On the occasion of Teachers' Day 2025 let's look at few quotes and messages to express your gratitude to your favourite teacher: