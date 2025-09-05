Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Teachers' Day 2025: Top wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with your teachers on September 5th

Every year, Teachers' Day is observed in honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the greatest teacher and scholar of India. To celebrate his work and his drive for education, the first Teachers’ Day was celebrated on September 5, 1962, on his 77th birthday.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 08:25 AM IST

Teachers' Day 2025: Top wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with your teachers on September 5th
Teachers' Day is observed nationwide on September 5 each year, to honour, celebrate and recognise mentors. Every year, Teachers' Day is observed in honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the greatest teacher and scholar of India. To celebrate his work and his drive for education, the first Teachers’ Day was celebrated on September 5, 1962, on his 77th birthday.

Teachers' Day is observed to commemorate the second president of independent India birth anniversary. In addition to being a politician and philanthropist, Sarvapali was also a remarkable educator. Generations have been inspired to improve by his teachings. When Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan took office as India's second president in 1962, the country celebrated its inaugural Teacher's Day.

On the occasion of Teachers' Day 2025 let's look at few quotes and messages to express your gratitude to your favourite teacher: 

Teachers' Day 2025: Greetings, Wishes and Messages

  • 1. Even though my grades may not always be the best, I assure you that having you as my teacher makes me truly blessed. For now, I know that you’ll never give up on me, Thank you for helping me be all I can be. Because of you, I can see that my future is bright, Above all you taught me to shine forth my light. Happy Teachers Day my teacher! 
  • 2. “I like a teacher who gives you something to take home to think about besides homework,” by Lily Tomlin, Actress 
  • 3. You deserve recognition for all the sacrifices that you make, you are more than a teacher to me and I THANK YOU!  
  • 4. Happy Teacher Day: Thank you for making me what I am today! You made a wonderful difference in my life. Happy Teachers Day 
  • 5.  Teachers work hard day and night to bring out the best in students. They unfold the hidden talents and creativity. Just like a good gardener, a teacher sows the seeds of moral ethics within us so that we can become good citizens.  
  • 6.  You chided me reprimanded me, coaxed me, but most importantly you taught me to question, reason, wonder, and think. Thank You, My Teachers. Happy Teacher's Day 2022! 
  • 7. Because of your wise counsel and guidance we are emboldened and now face the future with much confidence from all the lessons both formal and informal that we earned from you. We truly appreciate your efforts dear teacher and celebrate you today. Happy Teacher's Day! 
  • 8. Teaching is the one profession that creates all other professions. Thank you for helping me become the person I am today. Happy Teacher's Day! 
  • 9. "You are the bows from which your children as living arrows are sent forth." - Khalil Gibran  
  • 10. A teacher is not the one who lets you choose a path but he is the one who directs you in your path. Happy Teachers’ Day Messages
