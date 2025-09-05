Teachers' Day 2025: Top wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with your teachers on September 5th

Every year, Teachers' Day is observed in honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the greatest teacher and scholar of India. To celebrate his work and his drive for education, the first Teachers’ Day was celebrated on September 5, 1962, on his 77th birthday.

Teachers' Day is observed to commemorate the second president of independent India birth anniversary. In addition to being a politician and philanthropist, Sarvapali was also a remarkable educator. Generations have been inspired to improve by his teachings. When Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan took office as India's second president in 1962, the country celebrated its inaugural Teacher's Day.

On the occasion of Teachers' Day 2025 let's look at few quotes and messages to express your gratitude to your favourite teacher:

Teachers' Day 2025: Greetings, Wishes and Messages