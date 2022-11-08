'Would have married him without...': Rajasthan woman becomes man to marry school sweetheart | Photo: ANI

In an unusual love story, a woman in Rajasthan's Bharatpur changed her gender in order to marry her student. According to media reports, Aarav, who was previously identified as Meera, used to teach Kabaddi in the public school where Kalpana attended classes.

A friendship between Meera (Aarav) and Kalpana took off in 2016. For two years, they remained close friends. Later in 2018, Meera (Aarav) asked Kalpana to marry him, and she happily accepted. They had to deal with their parents' objections to the union of two women, though. Meera consequently believed that it would be a good idea to change her gender to a man.

Meera revealed in an interview that she has felt like a boy her entire life. So, making the choice seemed like the right thing to do, Dainik Bhaskar reported. A series of procedures, beginning in 2019 and ending in 2021, allowed Meera to change her gender. “I always wished to undergo surgery to change my gender. I had my first surgery in December 2019,” says Aarav Kuntal, teacher who transformed his gender.

Kalpana said during an interview, “I loved him from the beginning. I would have gotten married to him even if he hadn't performed this surgery. I went along with him for the surgery.”

(With inputs from ANI)